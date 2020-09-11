Two days after Hurricane Laura, a McDonald's business owner gave away 10,000 free meals from a portable restaurant

(CNN) The day after Hurricane Laura rolled through parts of Louisiana and Texas, Rikesh Patel, the owner of several McDonald's in Louisiana, made a call to corporate. Within 24 hours, a restaurant on wheels arrived in Lake Charles to help feed families in need of a hot meal.

Laura, the strongest hurricane to strike the state of Louisiana since 1856, deprived many of their basic necessities, damaged homes and businesses, knocked down power lines and caused flooding in some areas. The storm left six people dea d in Louisiana, including at least four from falling trees.

Patel estimates 90% of residents are still without electricity and running water, even two weeks after landfall.

"Pictures don't do it (destruction) justice," he said. "It's so much worse than what you're seeing on social media."

And without running water or electricity, having fresh, warm meals would have been difficult.

