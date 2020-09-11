For 13 years, this city banned saggy pants. Now, officials have voted to repeal the law

(CNN) Officials in a south Florida city have voted to repeal a law banning low waistbands in public spaces as a step toward providing fairer policies to its citizens.

On Wednesday, Opa-locka city commission members repealed saggy pants ordinances from 2007 and 2013 in a 4-1 vote, officials said in a statement Thursday.

The original 2007 city ordinance said that men could receive civil citations for wearing saggy pants with exposed underwear in city buildings and parks.

In 2013, the law was expanded to include women and public spaces, Vice Mayor Chris Davis told CNN.

"Since its inception, this law disproportionately affected certain segments of our population, including Black and brown men and women," the city said in a statement. "The Commission agreed to repeal the law opting for a less aggressive approach of educating our constituents to encourage proper dress."

