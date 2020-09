A sheriff's deputy allegedly burglarized a home after responding to a death there

(CNN) A sheriff's deputy in California was arrested after he allegedly stole items from a home where he had previously responded to a death, authorities said.

Orange County Sheriff's Deputy Steve Hortz, a 12-year veteran of the department, responded to a call on July 20 at a home in Yorba Linda after a man in his 70s died there, the department said in a news release

Then on September 9, an attorney for the family estate contacted the sheriff's department, according to the news release. The attorney said some items were missing from the home, and that surveillance video showed a man who appeared to be the deputy entering and leaving the home on at least three separate occasions.

The first recorded instance happened on July 27. In the video, police say it appears that the deputy, wearing his uniform, returned to the home he had visited a week earlier and broke into the unoccupied residence, according to the news release. He left shortly after and it is unclear whether he stole items on that visit, the sheriff's department said.

Then on August 10 and August 16, the deputy returned again early in the morning, authorities say, this time dressed in plain clothes. He left with weapon safes, ceiling fans and cases of unknown items, the sheriff's department said.

