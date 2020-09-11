Inmates who battle wildfires in California to get better chance at post-prison firefighter jobs

(CNN) California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation Friday that allows inmate firefighters who are on the front lines to become professional firefighters after they are released from prison.

The law gives former inmates the chance to have their records expunged and have their parole waived because of their time as firefighters.

"Inmates who have stood on the frontlines, battling historic fires should not be denied the right to later become a professional firefighter," Newsom tweeted. According to CNN affiliate KABC , Newsom said the law will give thousands of inmate firefighters opportunity and hope. He called them "heroic."

Eloise Gomez Reyes, a Democrat who sponsored the legislation, said the measure is about second chances.

"To correct is to right a wrong; to rehabilitate is to restore," Gomez Reyes said. "Rehabilitation without strategies to ensure the formerly incarcerated have a career is a pathway to recidivism. We must get serious about providing pathways for those that show the determination to turn their lives around."