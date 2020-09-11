America's 9/11 remembrance altered by staggering pandemic loss

New Yorkers remember 9/11 in the shadow of a pandemic
People in New York attend a memorial ceremony Friday that paid tribute to victims of the September 11 terror attacks.
New Yorkers remember 9/11 in the shadow of a pandemic
Keith Gadson plays a tune on his keyboard to honor the lives lost 19 years ago.
People visit the National 9/11 Memorial.
Firefighters prepare to march near the World Trade Center.
A person records video of Vice President Mike Pence and Pence's wife, Karen, as they attend a memorial service in New York's Zuccotti Park. The vice president shared a prayer from Psalm 23:1-6, and his wife read a passage from the Book of Ecclesiastes.
Firefighters from outside New York City gather to honor the victims.
The World Trade Center towers are seen on a man's T-shirt in the crowd.
A firefighter bugler practices prior to the start of the Tunnel to Towers ceremony.
Family members of 9/11 victims gather at the ceremony in Zuccotti Park.
People stand in front of artwork commemorating 9/11.