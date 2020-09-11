America's 9/11 remembrance altered by staggering pandemic loss

By Ray Sanchez, CNN

Updated 3:51 PM ET, Fri September 11, 2020

People in New York attend a memorial ceremony Friday that paid tribute to victims of the September 11 terror attacks.
People in New York attend a memorial ceremony Friday that paid tribute to victims of the September 11 terror attacks.
Keith Gadson plays a tune on his keyboard to honor the lives lost 19 years ago.
Keith Gadson plays a tune on his keyboard to honor the lives lost 19 years ago.
People visit the National 9/11 Memorial.
People visit the National 9/11 Memorial.
Firefighters prepare to march near the World Trade Center.
Firefighters prepare to march near the World Trade Center.
A person records video of Vice President Mike Pence and Pence&#39;s wife, Karen, as they attend a memorial service in New York&#39;s Zuccotti Park. The vice president shared a prayer from Psalm 23:1-6, and his wife read a passage from the Book of Ecclesiastes.
A person records video of Vice President Mike Pence and Pence's wife, Karen, as they attend a memorial service in New York's Zuccotti Park. The vice president shared a prayer from Psalm 23:1-6, and his wife read a passage from the Book of Ecclesiastes.
Firefighters from outside New York City gather to honor the victims.
Firefighters from outside New York City gather to honor the victims.
The World Trade Center towers are seen on a man&#39;s T-shirt in the crowd.
The World Trade Center towers are seen on a man's T-shirt in the crowd.
A firefighter bugler practices prior to the start of the Tunnel to Towers ceremony.
A firefighter bugler practices prior to the start of the Tunnel to Towers ceremony.
Family members of 9/11 victims gather at the ceremony in Zuccotti Park.
Family members of 9/11 victims gather at the ceremony in Zuccotti Park.
People stand in front of artwork commemorating 9/11.
People stand in front of artwork commemorating 9/11.
