America's 9/11 remembrance altered by staggering pandemic loss

People in New York attend a memorial ceremony Friday that paid tribute to victims of the September 11 terror attacks.

People in New York attend a memorial ceremony Friday that paid tribute to victims of the September 11 terror attacks.

New Yorkers remember 9/11 in the shadow of a pandemic

Photos: New Yorkers remember 9/11 in the shadow of a pandemic

Keith Gadson plays a tune on his keyboard to honor the lives lost 19 years ago.

Keith Gadson plays a tune on his keyboard to honor the lives lost 19 years ago.

New Yorkers remember 9/11 in the shadow of a pandemic

Photos: New Yorkers remember 9/11 in the shadow of a pandemic

New Yorkers remember 9/11 in the shadow of a pandemic

Photos: New Yorkers remember 9/11 in the shadow of a pandemic

Firefighters prepare to march near the World Trade Center.

Firefighters prepare to march near the World Trade Center.

New Yorkers remember 9/11 in the shadow of a pandemic

Photos: New Yorkers remember 9/11 in the shadow of a pandemic

Photos: New Yorkers remember 9/11 in the shadow of a pandemic

A person records video of Vice President Mike Pence and Pence's wife, Karen, as they attend a memorial service in New York's Zuccotti Park. The vice president shared a prayer from Psalm 23:1-6, and his wife read a passage from the Book of Ecclesiastes.