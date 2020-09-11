America's 9/11 remembrance altered by staggering pandemic loss

From New York City to Washington, DC, to Pennsylvania -- where nearly 3,000 people perished when hijackers took control of four commercial airplanes and crashed them into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and a field in Shanksville -- relatives of the dead and politicians wore masks and tried to stand six feet apart as they paid their respects.

Firefighters salute in front of Ladder 10 Engine 10 near the 9/11 memorial on Friday.

At 8:46 a.m. ET in New York, the time the first plane struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center, a moment of silence was held at the site, with uniformed first responders and families honoring loved ones donning masks as an eerie siren blared in the distance.

Unlike previous years, when the site of the attacks filled with people and victims' names were read by family members from a stage, the prerecorded names were played over speakers to avoid close contact.

Read More