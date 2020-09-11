Miami Dolphins say they'll stay in locker room for NFL National Anthem. 'We don't need another publicity parade'

(CNN) Members over the Miami Dolphins say they will "stay inside" for both "The Star-Spangled Banner" and the "Lift Every Voice and Sing" -- known as the Black National Anthem -- before their game against the New England Patriots Sunday.

The powerful video, posted on Twitter Thursday, was over two minutes long and featured players who each spoke a line about why they decided to sit out the anthems.

"If we could just right our wrongs, we wouldn't need two songs."

"We don't need another publicity parade."

"We need changed hearts, not just a response to pressure."