Wildfire smoke and your health: Do you need to worry?

Dora Negrete is consoled by her son Hector Rocha after seeing their destroyed mobile home in Talent, Oregon, on Thursday, September 10.

A street is shrouded by smoke from wildfires in West Linn, Oregon, on September 10.

A tanker jet drops fire retardant to slow the Bobcat Fire in the Angeles National Forest north of Monrovia, California, on September 10.

Photos: Wildfires burning in the West

Looking up San Francisco's Columbus Avenue, the Transamerica Pyramid and Salesforce Tower are covered with smoke from nearby wildfires on Wednesday, September 9. This photo was taken in the late morning.