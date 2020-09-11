Even children with no symptoms can spread Covid-19, CDC report shows

(CNN) Even children with mild or no symptoms can spread Covid-19, according to contact tracing data from three Utah child care facilities released Friday.

Twelve children, including one eight-month-old, got Covid-19 in a child care facility and spread it to at least 12 people outside the facilities. The data shows children can carry the virus from child care settings to their homes, the researchers wrote in a report released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Half a million US children have now been diagnosed with coronavirus, with a 16% increase between August 20 and September 3, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association.

Though fewer children appear to experience severe illness from the virus than adults, one question that has loomed large, especially for those grappling with decisions about reopening schools and day cares, is exactly what role children play in the transmission of the virus. The CDC report suggests that they can and do spread coronavirus.

The researchers analyzed contact tracing data from 184 people with links to three child care facilities in Salt Lake County from this April to July.