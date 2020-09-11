Pringles is testing a new can design after a recycling group dubbed it the 'number one recycling villain'

(CNN) Pringles is testing out a new can -- at least in the United Kingdom.

For years, the iconic tall tube that houses the hyperbolic paraboloid-shaped potato chips has been at the top of a list of worst offenders when it comes to reusability. In 2017, a recycling trade group in the UK deemed the can the "number one recycling villain."

Now Kellogg's, which owns the Pringles brand, is trying out a new design made of recycled paper in three Tesco grocery stores in England, the company announced in a news release. The cans appeared on shelves on Wednesday and the test will run for six weeks, according to Kellogg's.

The company will test out two versions, one with a paper lid and one with a plastic lid. Both lids will be recyclable, according to Kellogg's.

"We are eager to play our part and reduce our impact on the planet," Miranda Prins, Pringles vice-president, said in a news release. "And, Pringles fans expect that of us too. So, we've worked hard to come up with this new can which is widely recyclable and keeps our chips fresh and tasty and protects them from breaking up -- which helps to reduce food waste."

