(CNN) The love child of the former king of Belgium, Albert II, is asking a court to grant her royal status, months after she was recognized as his fourth child.

Back in January, Albert's lawyers acknowledged that Delphine Boël, a 52-year-old Belgian artist, was his daughter, seven years into a legal battle over her paternity.

The former king had contested Boël's claim that she was conceived during an affair between him and her mother, Sybille de Selys Longchamps, but reversed his position following the results of a court-ordered paternity test.

Albert's lawyers said in a statement at the time that "legal paternity is not necessarily a reflection of biological paternity," pointing out that the former king had not been involved in Boël's upbringing and that he'd respected her relationship with her "legal father."

Speaking in January, Alain Berenboom, Albert's lawyer, told CNN affiliate VTM News that the former monarch would "treat all his children as equal," saying Boël would be included in his will.

