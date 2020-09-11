Labor Day weekend is over, but there are still some retailers offering some pretty big discounts. If Labor Day weekend left you wanting for more sales, don’t worry as we’ve rounded up the best deals from what’s left of the holiday deals. Read on to save big on products from home, fashion and tech.

Home and health

Furniture, mattresses and more home goods are on sale PHOTO: Burrow

Burrow

The furniture brand’s Labor Day offers are still live through September 13, where you can save up to $500. Whether you’re shopping for a new couch, storage or a fresh rug, Burrow’s got you covered with its tiered sale.

Dyson

Score $100 off Dyson’s famed V8 stick vacuum or snag the brand’s purifying fan for $299, down from its original price of $399. Check out all the other vacuums and products on sale at Dyson here, but act fast as these deals are only live through September 12.

Lowe’s

Appliances are still on sale at Lowe’s, where you can get up to 35% off. Whether it’s refrigerators, washers and dryers or even stovetops, this is one of your last opportunities to save big on appliances, as these deals will be gone after September 16.

Nest Bedding

If you’re still looking for mattress deals, Nest Bedding has got you covered with 20% off everything when you use the code NESTLOVE. Shop for beds, pillows and more through September 15.

The Home Depot

Snag up to 40% off appliances during the last days of The Home Depot’s Labor Day sale. These prices will last through September 16, so you have a handful of days to browse the wide range of laundry sets, fridges, dishwashers and more that are on sale.

Fashion and beauty

Flannels, tops and more are on sale PHOTO: Bonobos

Bonobos

Menswear brand Bonobos’ Warehouse Sale is still live, with styles starting as low as $28. Hundreds of items from chinos and dress shirts to floral button-ups and jeans are marked down so you can freshen up your wardrobe. These deals are only available while supplies last, so make sure to hurry and grab your favorites before they sell out.

Forever 21

This weekend only, the fashion brand is marking down more than 1,000 tops as low as $9.99. From turtlenecks, cardigans and satin bodysuits, there are tons of tops to shop. You can browse everything on sale here.

Lands’ End

Through September 16, Lands’ End is offering up to 40% off full price items and up to 75% off sale and clearance styles when you use code EASY at checkout. Grab some sweaters, a pair of slippers or maybe even a bathrobe so you can stay comfy and cozy.

L.L. Bean

The clothing brand is offering 15% off its renowned flannel now through Sunday. From classic shirts to boots and even bedding, just use code FLANNEL15 to save on full-priced items. Check out all the warm, cozy flannel goods you can get here.

Madewell

Valid through September 14, score up to 40% off sale items at fashion brand Madewell with code HOWNICE. There’s plenty to shop for both men and women, so act fast to snag some new clothes for your closet.

Tech and electronics

TVs, laptops, smartwatches and more are on sale PHOTO: Best Buy

Best Buy

Football is back this weekend, which means it’s the perfect time for a new TV. Right now Best Buy is slashing prices on tons of its Sony, Samsung and LG big screens, so you can watch the games in comfort. Nearly 100 TVs (60-inch and larger) are on sale, so you can take your pick from the biggest and baddest at Best Buy.

Dell

Laptops are on sale now at Dell, where you can snag a new computer for up to 45% off and as low as $549. Whether you need a new work from home machine or you want to take your gaming to the next level, you can find a laptop that fits all your needs at Dell’s sale.

Garmin

It’s Garmin’s birthday, and to celebrate the brand is slashing prices on tons of its smartwatches, including the fenix 5, Forerunner 35 and even children’s fitness trackers like the vivofit jr. 2. Check out all the devices on sale now to get the whole family active and adorned with a new smartwatch.

