Building your dream wardrobe has never been easier, thanks to today’s popular subscription services. From clothing to shoes to accessories, there seems to be a service for just about anything that your wardrobe may lack.

But with the growing number of these subscription services flooding the market, many seem to add clutter to your life instead of convenience. Some of these services tend to inundate you with, well, more stuff instead of tailoring the items to your exact needs. And for those who hate shopping (or cleaning out our closets), more stuff seems like a problem rather than a solution.

So, how do you know which subscription services are the best for you?

We’ve rounded up six of the most popular services that will save you time and money. No matter what your wardrobe may be lacking, these services will help tailor your orders to fill in any voids and save you that dreaded trip to the mall. Scroll down to check them out.

Trunk Club (starting at $25; trunkclub.com)

Trunk Club PHOTO: Trunk Club

If you don’t necessarily like the commitment aspect of a subscription service, then Nordstrom’s Trunk Club may be a perfect fit for you. Unlike many subscription services that send you monthly boxes, Trunk Club allows you to select when you want to receive your bespoke box, or “Trunk,” of goods. You can schedule your box to arrive monthly, seasonally or simply whenever you feel the urge to shop.

As with Stitch Fix and Bombfell (see below), you’re set up with a dedicated expert stylist who works with you to curate your items based on your style preferences. Available for both men and women, items typically range from $40 to $300, with boots, outerwear and seasonal essentials averaging around $90. Once your stylist is ready, Trunk Club sends your box of curated looks straight to your door for free (and returns are free, too). You’ll be charged a $25 styling fee, but that will go towards any items you choose to keep.

Frank and Oak (starting at $25; frankandoak.com)

PHOTO: Frank and Oak

Montreal-based brand Frank and Oak is just as budget- and eco-friendly as it is stylish. With a strong commitment to reducing its carbon footprint, the service uses ethically sourced and sustainably made fabrics produced by certified manufacturing partners from around the world. Plus each box is shipped in a box made from 100% post-consumer recycled cardboard. Frank and Oak has also committed to carbon offsetting its shipments by teaming up with Earth Day Canada to fund a tree-planting program. The company calculates the amount of carbon emitted by its packaging and shipping, and donates money to plant trees to offset those emissions.

On the fashion side of things, Frank and Oak aims to produce stylish products with substance and quality, and its newest subscription service does just that. Style Plan is Frank and Oak’s monthly subscription box full of exclusive pieces that are personally selected for you by one of their stylists. All you have to do is fill out a short questionnaire on your style, color, budget and fit preferences as well as your dislikes.

You can then preview your box and confirm, customize or even skip your monthly order. Each box comes with up to four on-trend items ranging from $29 to $149 (helping you save up to 20% off their regularly priced items) and you get 30 days to decide what you want to keep and what you want to send back. The best part: There’s no monthly fee and you can cancel at any time. All you pay is a $25 styling fee per box, which is credited toward any items you choose to keep.

Rent the Runway (starting at $89 per month; rentherunway.com)

Rent the Runway PHOTO: Rent the Runway

If you love shopping for designer styles or wish you could afford them, Rent the Runway is the subscription plan for you. Boasting an impressive roster of over 500 designer labels, Rent the Runway offers three different subscription plans.

The most basic costs $89 per month and sends you four items at a time. You can keep them as long as you want or you can swap what you have once per month. The next plan costs $135 per month and allows you to rent eight total items (only four at once), but lets you swap those items twice per month. Finally, Rent the Runway’s Unlimited plan will send four items, but there’s no limit on how many times you can swap. This plan is the most expensive at $159 a month, but it gives the most amount of freedom, plus you can get pricier shipments with items with a retail value of up to $3,000 and monthly shipments worth up to $10,000.

While Rent the Runway’s Unlimited plan gives you the most options, every membership comes with tons of perks such as two-day free shipping, free dry cleaning and members-only discounts for purchases of any rentals that you really love and want to keep. Starting at $89 a month, you can completely refresh your wardrobe with designer labels at a fraction of their retail prices. Now that’s something your wallet will thank you for.

Stitch Fix (starting at $20; stitchfix.com)

If you’re stuck in a style rut or simply don’t have time to read up on the latest trends, much less go shopping for them, then you’re going to want to check out the popular personal styling service called Stitch Fix. No matter your gender, age, size, style or budget, Stitch Fix will help you find pieces that you love and feel great in.

It offers sizes 0 to 24W, petite and maternity styles for women; sizes XS to 3XL for men including big and tall sizes; and clothing sizes 2T to 14 for kids. All you have to do is fill out a quick style profile which is then shared with a personal stylist. The stylist handpicks pieces to fit your needs based on your profile, and they’re sent directly to your doorstep (with a free return label included).

You then have three days to try out your new items and return whatever you don’t like. With each order, your stylist will use your feedback to perfect your sizing, fit and style preferences. There’s no subscription required, allowing you to choose when and how often you place orders.

Similar to Stitch Fix, Bombfell is a personal styling service, but for men’s clothing only. After filling out a quiz on your fit and personal taste, you’re assigned a trained personal stylist, who will work with you to meet your wardrobe needs. Whether you’re looking for polished workwear pieces, trendy weekend wear or updates to staple items, your dedicated stylist will help you find your favorite brands, fits and styles at the click of a button.

One of the company’s unique services is that it allows you to approve every order before it even ships, so you know exactly what to expect and can make changes before receiving. Bombfell starts at $20 for the styling fee, with an average price point of about $85 per item. You get a full week to try your items on and decide which pieces to keep, if any. Shipping is free both ways. What’s even better is that the more items you decide to keep, the bigger the discount you receive.

Mott & Bow (starting at $96; mottandbow.com)

Mott & Bow PHOTO: Mott & Bow

If you ask people what item of clothing they dread shopping for the most, many will tell you denim. Between absurdly marked-up prices, strange fabrics and unpredictable sizing (nowadays each brand seems to have its own version of a size chart), shopping for denim can be, well, disappointing and stressful. If you’re looking to avoid spending hours in a dressing room trying on endless pairs of jeans, spending a fortune on a pair that fits just OK, or wasting your money on styles that stretch out after one wear, let us introduce you to Mott & Bow.

Starting at just $96, Mott & Bow offers premium-quality jeans for men and women that elevate, lift and fit in all the right places. Thanks to the home try-on service, you order your first pair and can choose a second waist size for free. Mott & Bow will ship you both pairs to try on at your convenience. Once you’re satisfied with your fit, you send back the one that doesn’t fit for free with a prepaid label.