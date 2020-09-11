(CNN) A drug courier who crashed a van packed with methamphetamine into two marked police cars in what officers called "one of the easiest drug busts" ever made was jailed on Friday by a court in Australia.

Simon Tu was sentenced to six years and six months in prison on the charge of supplying a large commercial quantity of a prohibited drug, according to the New South Wales district court. He will be eligible for parole in July 2023.

The incident took place last July in Sydney, in the state of New South Wales. Officers at a police station heard a bang outside, and went out to see two vehicles severely damaged. The car that crashed into the vehicles was nowhere to be seen, according to a news release from NSW Police.

After checking surveillance cameras and talking to witnesses, officers were able to identify the car responsible, track it down and pull it over.

Tu was behind the wheel. He acted suspiciously when officers engaged him in conversation, so they searched his car -- and found 273 kilograms (600 pounds) of crystal meth packed into cardboard boxes, the police statement said.