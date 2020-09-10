The search is on for a tiger spotted in a Tennessee industrial park

(CNN) Authorities in Knoxville, Tennessee, are conducting an all-out search for a tiger that was spotted on Wednesday night in an industrial park.

A Knox County Sheriff's Office deputy saw the animal at the Forks of the River Industrial Park on the east side of the city, according to a news release.

Sheriff's patrol units and AirWatch are searching for the tiger along with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), and Knoxville Police Department's Animal Control, the Sheriff's Office said.

Representatives from Tiger Haven, a no-kill tiger sanctuary in Kingston, Tennessee, are helping with the search. Tiger Haven is about 50 miles southwest of where the tiger was spotted.

The Forks of the River Industrial Park is a complex of more than 1,400 acres that is across the Tennessee River from a wildlife management area.

