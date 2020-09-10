Portland Mayor bans use of tear gas by police

(CNN) After months of protests, police officers in Portland, Oregon, will no longer use tear gas for crowd control.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler made the announcement on Thursday and said it's time to reduce "the violence in our community."

"During the last hundred days, Portland, Multnomah County and State Police have all relied on CS gas where there is a threat to life safety," Wheeler said in a statement. "We need something different. We need it now."

The ban is effective immediately and until further notice, Wheeler said.

The mayor also noted that police would still take appropriate measures when necessary to curb criminal activity.

