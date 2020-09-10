NFL opening day 2020: What to expect on and off the field

(CNN) The wait is over, the NFL is back and from your couch things may look relatively normal, but there will be some changes from years past.

The season kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday and will feature the reigning Super Bowl champions the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Field in Kansas City, Missouri.

Stands will appear almost empty

The first difference will be the stands. Many professional sports teams that have returned during the Covid-19 pandemic, have opted for no fans or spectators of any kind, but that will not be true for the NFL opener.

The Chiefs announced that it would allow a limited number of fans to enjoy the first game of the season with strict Covid-19 protocols. The stands will only hold 22% of the stadium's 76,000 seats, which will produce much less crowd noise and a ghost town look to the usually packed stands.

If you are coming to Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday, here are the COVID-19 gameday policies 📝 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 8, 2020