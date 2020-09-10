Here's what happened during the anthems at the NFL season opener

(CNN) The 2020 NFL season kicked off Thursday evening with the Kansas City Chiefs playing the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium.

With a few fans in the audience, the game honored two national anthems -- both the "Star-Spangled Banner" and "Lift Every Voice and Sing," commonly known as the Black national anthem.

Here's everything that happened before the game kicked off.

Texans did not take field for either anthem

The Houston Texans elected to not take the field for either the National Anthem or the Black national anthem.

