A Louisiana police officer is on leave and two others were pulled from duty after teen was arrested at bowling alley

(CNN) A Louisiana police officer has been placed on administrative leave and two others were pulled from duty after social media video surfaced of an arrest of a teenager over the weekend, according to the press release from the Lafayette Police Department.

Lafayette police responded to the Acadiana Lanes bowling alley around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday night. The names of the officers and teens involved were not released by police.

The attorney for the family of twin 16-year-old boys, Jabari and Gerard Celestine, tells CNN that police were responding to reports of someone near the bowling alley with a gun. He said neither had a gun.

Ron Haley Jr. said his clients were waiting outside the bowling alley before going in, which is part of the Covid-19 measures being taken in the state. Lafayette police officers approached Jabari, read him his rights and handcuffed him, Haley said.

Videos shared on social media do not fully show what happened next. In one, a teen, who Haley says is Gerard, is shown approaching an officer, who appears to push him. Another shows the officer appearing to push Gerard to the ground. Other videos appear to show an officer hitting the teen as they attempt to handcuff him.

