A bravery award named after known racist gets new name to honor 9/11 hero

The New York City Fire Department announced the renaming of a department medal of valor, citing the "deeply racist beliefs" of the award's first namesake.

The James Gordon Bennett Medal first awarded in 1869 was named after the department benefactor who endowed the award at the time.

Now the annual award will bear the name of the highest ranking FDNY member killed on September 11, 2001, FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro announced on social media Tuesday.

"The James Gordon Bennett Medal was endowed by its namesake to honor Firefighters who saved his home. However, Bennett also held deeply racist beliefs and used his newspaper to repeatedly express hateful views in full support of slavery. These views have no place in any society, and I believe we must cease including this individual's name, and therefore his legacy, in our annual celebration," Nigro said.

The newly named Chief of Department Peter J. Ganci, Jr. Award commemorates the fire chief who after a 33-year FDNY career was killed September 11, 2001.

