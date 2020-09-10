The Navy revised its ban on hemp and CBD to include topical products like lotions and shampoos

(CNN) Less than a year ago the US Navy said it didn't want its Marines and Sailors using hemp or cannabidiol (CBD) products. Now they've expanded its ban to include topical products like lotions and shampoos.

The Navy says the new rules were made to "protect sailors from potential tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) exposure that could negatively impact mission readiness and disqualify a Sailor from continued service."

"It is impossible for consumers to determine how much THC a product actually contains in the current environment where label claims are not trustworthy," the Navy said in an online statement.

Department of Defense officials say "it's not reasonable or practical" for them to test every hemp product to figure out which products could prompt a positive urinalysis result, according to the statement.

