In California's smoke-filled horizon, it's become hard to breathe

Los Angeles (CNN) For West Coast residents, the anxiety that comes with fire season is all too familiar.

And according to experts, that's because they are.

Quite literally, the West Coast is burning -- from the orange skies in San Francisco to the ash rain in Southern California, the Golden State looks like it has been given the Hollywood dystopia treatment.

But it's not a dystopia -- it's a reality: The climate crisis has arrived -- and on the West Coast, people are getting a front-row view of just how bad it is via the air they breathe.

"Climate change has not just made the extreme heat waves that coincided with the fires worse," Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at UCLA and the National Center for Atmospheric Research, told CNN earlier this week

"The bigger effect is the more subtle, long-term warming. That couple of degrees of (average) warming over decades ... you don't notice it as much, but it's still there lurking in the background, sucking extra moisture out of the vegetation and the soil."

Breathing: A 'luxury' during fire season

Satellite images from National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reveal that the wildfire smoke continued to blanket most of the West Coast on Thursday morning.

But West Coast residents don't need NOAA to tell them: They just need to step outside and breathe -- or attempt to.

As a recent Time magazine journalist noted, during fire season in California "breathing feels like a luxury for more and more months of the year."

A worker at a Honeywell International Inc. factory producing N95 masks May 5, 2020, in Phoenix, Arizona.

Fortunately, many people in the fire areas are already equipped with masks (unfortunately, that's due to their concerns over catching or spreading Covid).

Dr. John Balmes, a pulmonologist at University of California San Francisco, told CNN that an N95 or an N100 respirator, certified by NIOSH, is the best respiratory protection from both Covid-19 and PM2.5 , the tiny lung-damaging pollution particles that are found in the worst concentrations of wildfire smoke.

Cloth masks, he said, prevent transmission of SARS-CoV-2 -- "but offer little protection from wildfire smoke."

Balmes recommends that people stay indoors with the windows closed and put central ventilation on recirculate mode, or create a clean air room with a portable HEPA air filter device.

California has experienced some of the most destructive wildfire seasons in recent years. Be ready for #wildfires!



📻 listen to local info

🔥 avoid breathing smoke

🏡 close windows & doors

➡ plan escape routes

📣 check smoke detectors

🧳 prepare a go-kit#SmokeReadyCA pic.twitter.com/b4oukPLr3a — CARB (@AirResources) September 4, 2020

The California Air Resources Board echoed similar tips, adding that people should listen and watch for air quality reports and warnings.

"Smoke can hurt eyes, irritate lungs and worsen chronic heart and lung disease," the agency said in a tweet.

Smoky skies and ash rains

Fires have destroyed over 3,900 structures in California, as of Thursday, and at least 14,000 firefighters are battling 29 major fires up and down the state.

Authorities in many communities have had to order mandatory evacuations, and more than 170,000 customers recently went without power to prevent future blazes.

And with all the fires comes the bad air quality.

"Hurts to breathe, extremely light headed," another Twitter user wrote. "Feeling so sick."

"Anybody else's eyes been burning from all this smoke and bad air quality or is it just me??" wrote another

Some, like Juliana Park, narrowly escaped one of the many fires while on a getaway over Labor Day Weekend.

The 24-year-old, who lives in Mountain View, had gone on a five-hour road trip from the Bay Area toward Sierra National Forest for a backpacking trip last Saturday. Her group had hiked for about an hour when they heard lightning.

"That was our cue to turn around," she told CNN. "We didn't have cell service either, so we thought it would be safest to go back as soon as possible."

As they walked back to the car, Park said they started to see the sky was a different color.

"It was orange, but also very gray," she said. "I was wearing a white shirt and you could see the black ash on my shirt, and the white ash falling on top of our eyelashes. When we got to the car, we had a red Honda, you could see on the hood black and white ash. It was getting harder to breath and see."

They made it home safely, but passed a smaller fire on their way, which Park posted a video of on Twitter. Later in the week, Park woke up to orange Bay Area skies.

Smoke from California wildfires hangs over the San Francisco - Oakland Bay Bridge in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.

"The smoke and ash are acting like nature's version of an Instagram filter," CNN meteorologist Judson Jones said this week . "The particles in the air are refracting sunlight similar to the way small air particles do when the sun sets or rises."

Massive plumes of smoke generated by the wildfires raging across the state has led to the longest stretch of unhealthy air quality alerts on record in the San Francisco Bay Area, with 25 straight days of Spare Th