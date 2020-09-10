A critically endangered baby gorilla died six days after being born at Audubon Zoo

(CNN) Just days after a New Orleans zoo celebrated the first gorilla to be born there in 24 years, the infant has passed away.

The six-day-old baby gorilla born to 13-year-old Tumani at Audubon Zoo died on Thursday. The cause of death is undetermined, but zoo officials plan to perform a necropsy to determine why the baby died.

"Animal care staff noticed on Wednesday evening the gorilla infant seemed lethargic and weak in the arms of the mother," Audubon Zoo said in a statement . "The infant was transferred to the Zoo's animal hospital, but the veterinarian team could not revive the infant. Tumani is currently being monitored by Audubon's veterinary team and the entire troop was given the opportunity to grieve the loss of the infant."

Tumani and her baby.

Tumani is one of the Audubon Zoo's critically endangered western lowland gorillas. The zoo's animal care team spent months preparing the expecting mom and the baby's father, Okpara, a 26-year-old silverback gorilla, as well as the rest of the gorilla troop on how to care for the baby.

Tumani and her baby, which hadn't been given a name, "initially appeared to be doing very well," the statement said. The baby was eating and progressing fine, however, there appeared to be a lack of "adequate lactation" from Tumani to support her baby.

