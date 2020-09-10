Beirut port ablaze, weeks after massive blast

Beirut, Lebanon (CNN) A fire broke out at an oils and tires warehouse in the duty-free market of Beirut's port on Thursday, the Lebanese Army said in a statement on Twitter.

Efforts are underway to extinguish the flames and army helicopters will participate in the efforts , the statement said.

Social media videos appeared showing a large plume of smoke at the location of the fire.

The incident took place just over a month since the massive Beirut blast that killed more than 170 people and injured more than 6,000 others.