Beirut port ablaze, weeks after massive blast

By Ghazi Balkiz, CNN

Updated 7:37 AM ET, Thu September 10, 2020

Smoke rises from a huge fire raging in Beirut port on September 10, 2020.
Beirut, Lebanon (CNN)A fire broke out at an oils and tires warehouse in the duty-free market of Beirut's port on Thursday, the Lebanese Army said in a statement on Twitter.

Efforts are underway to extinguish the flames and army helicopters will participate in the efforts, the statement said.
Social media videos appeared showing a large plume of smoke at the location of the fire.
The incident took place just over a month since the massive Beirut blast that killed more than 170 people and injured more than 6,000 others.