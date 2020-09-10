Beirut port ablaze, weeks after massive blast

Beirut, Lebanon (CNN) A huge blaze broke out in Beirut's port on Thursday, just weeks after a massive blast at the same site laid waste to the capital city, killing nearly 200 people.

Residents still reeling from that devastating explosion were told by Beirut Governor Marwan Abboud to stay clear of the port area "for their safety" and to allow firefighters to perform their duties unhindered, state news agency NNA reported.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear, but the Lebanese army said in a statement that it began at a warehouse where oil and tires are kept in the port's duty-free market.

Videos taken at the scene showed a warehouse engulfed in flames and a large plume of black smoke rising into the sky. Many Beirut residents sharing clips on social media expressed their dismay that yet another disaster was unfolding and that the scenes were all too familiar.

Efforts are underway to extinguish the fire, with helicopters dousing the flames.

