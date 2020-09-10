CNN 10 - September 11, 2020

Story highlights
September 11, 2020
1. California has declared a state of emergency due to historic wildfires. Name one of the causes mentioned on Monday's show.
2. Name the NASA mission that launched in 1977 and that is carrying two discs with music, sounds and snapshots of human life from that time.
3. One of the photos carried aboard the spacecraft mentioned in question 2 features athletes competing in what sport?
4. In a typical year, about 45 percent of Americans and Britons get what type of injection, though it's not guaranteed to prevent disease?
5. A new report from Pew Research indicates that 52 percent of American adults ages 18-29 are now doing what -- topping the previous record of 48 percent set in 1940?
6. NASA recently conducted an experiment in space by genetically modifying what kind of animal, giving it twice the muscle mass as the control group?
7. What county (also a city) in California proposed a ban on trick-or-treating this Halloween, though it later changed its plans and will allow it?
8. According to a study published in a JAMA medical journal, how often should college students be tested for coronavirus, though a co-author says this wouldn't be feasible for many universities?
9. What is the name of the annual day of remembrance that takes place in the U.S. each year on September 11?
10. Name the former U.S. president who, in 2001, signed into law the day referenced in question 9.
