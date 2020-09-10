At $999 or $1,299, the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra can safely be called flagship smartphones. And whether you’re purchasing them unlocked or financing, you’ll want to protect the devices. (Or if you opt for the Mystic Bronze colorway, you’ll want to tastefully protect the device while showcasing the color.)

So you’ll be glad to know we’ve rounded up the best accessories for the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra. Samsung has a full line of cases that give you an easy way to view notifications on the front, and OtterBox aims to keep your device super protected. Better yet, we’ve found a duo of screen protectors that work with the in-screen fingerprint sensor.

Cases for Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra

Silicone Cover for Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra

Silicone Cover for Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra ($29.99; samsung.com)

This case from Samsung gives you everything you need. The soft-touch silicone is durable and provides a solid grip but doesn’t sacrifice protection. The case isn’t bulky, at less than 2 millimeters thick, and supports wireless charging. You’re getting a stylish protective case to keep you and your new phone as trendy as possible. It’s available in mint, brown and black for the Note 20. While you don’t have the mint green option for the Note 20 Ultra, you can get white, brown or black.

Galaxy Note 20 S-View Flip Cover

Galaxy Note 20 S-View Flip Cover ($49.99; samsung.com)

This flip cover keeps your phone protected while letting you respond to calls, alerts and alarms without opening your phone. The S-View Flip Cover features a lower-profile design so the time and your notifications are just a glance away. Plus, an antimicrobial coating is applied to protect your phone (and you) from germs. You get your choice of mint, brown or black for the Note 20 and silver, brown or black for the Note 20 Ultra.

DualPro for Samsung Galaxy Note 20

DualPro for Samsung Galaxy Note 20 ($29.99; incipio.com)

You’ll have to preorder this case, but the DualPro from Incipio is worth it. It offers two layers of protection from drops of up to 10 feet, which Incipio deems military-grade protection. The case is still fairly slim, even with all the protection it provides. It’s available in black or a black/iridescent red combo. And fear not, preorder is also available for this case for the Note 20 Ultra.

Presidio2 Grip for Galaxy Note 20

Presidio2 Grip for Galaxy Note 20 ($44.95; speckproducts.com)

This sleek black case is simple in design but effective in protection. You’re getting protection from drops up to 13 feet and innovative no-slip grips to stop those drops from happening in the first place. There’s a raised bezel to protect your screen from shattering if your phone lands facedown. It’s also coated in Speck’s Microban antimicrobial protection to help keep germs at bay.

Presidio2 Pro for Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Presidio2 Pro for Galaxy Note 20 Ultra ($44.95; speckproducts.com)

Similar to the Presidio2 Grip for the Note 20, this case offers the same protection against drops (still up to 13 feet) without the no-slip grips for a sleeker, more sophisticated look. The soft-touch coating employs the same Microban antimicrobial protection as the other Presidio2 case. You’re getting a super sleek case with all the protection you’ll need for your new device.

Galaxy Note 20 Symmetry Series Case Clear

Galaxy Note 20 Symmetry Series Case Clear ($49.95; otterbox.com)

This clear option lets you show off your Note 20 in all its glory. The Symmetry Series cases from OtterBox are slim and durable and offer raised screen bumpers to protect against shatters. It’s thin enough to fit in tight pockets and gives you full access to side button controls on your phone. It’s also available in a cute Stardust Glitter that adds a bit of spunk to your phone. It’s available in both colorways for the Note 20 Ultra too.

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Defender Series Case

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Defender Series Case ($59.95; otterbox.com)

Another great option from OtterBox, the Defender Series case is a little more heavy-duty. You’re getting two layers of protection: a solid inner shell and a resilient outer slipcover. It features a port cover to protect against dirt, dust and lint. You’re also getting a holster, which doubles as a belt clip or kickstand. It’s available in the same color options for the Note 20.

Soap Bubble Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Case

Soap Bubble Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Case ($40; case-mate.com)

This case is wildly trendy and sure to grab attention. It features an iridescent swirl effect that shows off your new phone in a bold way. While it’s cool as can be, it’s also a super protective option. Your phone is protected against drops up to 10 feet and gets added anti-scratch protection. It also features FDA-approved Micropel antimicrobial protection.

Pelican Ranger Series Case for Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Pelican Ranger Series Case for Galaxy Note 20 Ultra ($39.99; amazon.com)

If you’re looking for a simple case to keep your phone protected without drawing too much attention, this is a great option. The Ranger Series features dual-layer protection. The exterior deflects impact when dropped, while the soft inner layer absorbs shock and keeps your phone safe. It protects against drops up to 15 feet. It’s slim, simple and extremely protective.

Rifle Paper Co. Case for Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Rifle Paper Co. Case for Galaxy Note 20 Ultra ($40; case-mate.com)

We love this case for its fun floral design that doesn’t sacrifice any of the necessities you want from a case. It’s thin, lightweight and protects your phone from drops up to 10 feet. The blue color scheme adds a nice pop of color and the gold foil accents are a sophisticated touch. Your phone color will pop through too.

Screen protectors for Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra

GlassFusion VisionGuard+ for Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

GlassFusion VisionGuard+ for Galaxy Note 20 Ultra ($49.99; zagg.com)

This hybrid glass screen protector covers all the bases of protection. It features an Eyesafe layer to filter out potentially harmful blue light, impact and scratch protection, and antimicrobial technology, so you’re protected against almost everything. It will maintain the color performance of your phone display, so even though you’re protected against blue light you’re not sacrificing anything. The GlassFusion VisionGuard+ is also available for the Note 20.

GlassFusion+ for Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

GlassFusion+ for Galaxy Note 20 Ultra ($39.99; zagg.com)

With the GlassFusion+, you’re getting impact and scratch protection, chip and crack protection, and antimicrobial technology. It’s also been designed to be compatible with Samsung’s ultrasonic fingerprint display, so it won’t interfere with the in-display fingerprint reader. The only thing this screen protector doesn’t offer is blue-light protection. You can get this screen protector for the Note 20 as well.

Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Buds+

Galaxy Buds Live PHOTO: Jacob Krol/CNN

Galaxy Buds Live ($169.99; samsung.com)

We couldn’t be happier about the Galaxy Buds Live. They’re a new, high-end true wireless earbud option and come with a wireless charging case. The Buds Live charge in their case (which is charged via a USB-C cable or Qi-enabled wireless charging pad), so you’re getting extra battery life on the go. These small, ergonomic earbuds are available in Mystic Bronze, black and white.

Galaxy Buds+ PHOTO: Jacob Krol/CNN

Galaxy Buds+ ($149.99; samsung.com)

Another pair of true wireless earbuds from Samsung, the Galaxy Buds+ earned high marks in our testing and review. They have gel ear tips for a snug fit and are small in general. You’re getting high-quality sound and bass tones, so your music and calls come in clean and crisp. These midrange earbuds come with a wireless charging case and are available in Cloud Blue, white, red, black and Aura Blue.