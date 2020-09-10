(CNN) Fires continue to rage at high levels through the Amazon in Brazil for the second consecutive year, raising concerns among scientists that the rainforest's destruction could eventually reach a point of no return.

Since Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro took office, governmental measures to curb illegal fires have shown little impact, as flames and deforestation erase vast swathes of the world's biggest rainforest.

NASA satellite photo shows smoke from fires in the Brazilian Amazon on August 1

Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon biome reached 1,830 square miles, an area bigger than Rhode Island state, in the period from January to July 2020,. August figures for deforestation are yet to be released.

A tipping point?

As the trend goes on, the Amazon is speeding toward a tipping point, when large areas of the rainforest will no longer be able to produce enough rain to sustain itself, according to Carlos Nobre, one of Brazil's leading climate scientists and researcher at the University of Sao Paulo.

Once that happens, the rainforest will begin to die, eventually turning into savannah, said Nobre.

The Amazon serves as an " air conditioner " for the planet, scientists say, influencing global temperature and rainfall patterns. And a healthy Amazon also absorbs carbon dioxide, while fires do the opposite, releasing massive quantities of heat-trapping carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

Cattle next to smoke from fires in Lábrea, Amazonas state, in mid-August.

The Brazilian Amazon's deforestation has accelerated since Bolsonaro took office in 2019, and environmentalists accuse the president of encouraging development on protected lands.

Pressure from international investors and companies this summer pushed the Brazilian President to issue a 120-day moratorium on July 15, banning fires in the Amazon and in the Pantanal, which is the world´s largest wetland area.

However, INPE´s data appears to show that the ban was utterly ignored. From July 15 to the end of August, the fires in Amazon remained at the same level (around 35,000) and almost quadrupled (from 2035 to 7320 fires) in the Pantanal, compared to the same period in 2019.

The haze we see over the Amazon is actually smoke from the vast burning of the region. In the center of this photo you see a massive concentration of smoke. #savetheamazon #savetheplanet pic.twitter.com/uWooqTT6zx — Chris Cassidy (@Astro_SEAL) August 20, 2020

Brazil also launched Operation Green Brazil 2 in May, which mobilized the Armed Forces to fight deforestation and fires in the Amazon together with the federal environmental agencies and local police forces.

But they too failed to halt the Amazon's destruction, acknowledged Vice-President Hamilton Mourão, who led the operation. "We are late in the fight against deforestation," Mourão said in a Sept. 4 press conference, asking for more time to show results.

The last frontier: Amazonas

The Brazilian state of Amazonas is one of the last frontiers where forests remain mostly preserved. But even there, illegal operations of loggers and ranchers are expanding.

Deforestation has grown 209% in Amazonas state since Bolsonaro took office -- erasing 844 square miles of forest in less than two years.

Satellite view of forests in southern Amazonas state in July 2019

Satellite view of forests in southern Amazonas state in July 2020, showing cleared tracts annotated in red by MapBiomas.

Unregulated agricultural expansion drives local small farmers and ranchers