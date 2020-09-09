This was excerpted from the September 9 edition of CNN's Meanwhile in America, the daily email about US politics for global readers. Click here to read past editions and subscribe.

And remember: Trump isn't just running to be President -- he will also be America's commander in chief if he wins a second term. In that case, he'll have some repair work to do across the river at the Pentagon.

Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia on May 30, 2020. (Stephen Collinson)

'White supremacist extremists will remain the most persistent and lethal threat in the Homeland'

White supremacists are expected to be the greatest violent threat to America through the next year, according to a draft assessment by the Department of Homeland Security, first published by Lawfare . CNN's Geneva Sands reports that the report's lead section on terrorism was changed in two later drafts to replace "white supremacist extremists" with "Domestic Violent Extremists presenting the most persistent and lethal threat." All drafts, however, contained this language: "Among DVEs [Domestic Violent Extremists], we judge that white supremacist extremists (WSEs) will remain the most persistent and lethal threat in the Homeland through 2021." Lawfare editor-in-chief Benjamin Wittes said he published the documents because he wanted to create a record of how the threat was originally assessed, compared with the final draft that will be released. The revelations came as Trump seeks to portray US cities as under siege from looters, anarchists and left wing "terrorist" mobs.

Warning signs on the West Coast

Smoke from the Creek Fire fills the air over a boating dock, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, in Shaver Lake, Calif.

2020 has been rough everywhere. But Californians have had it tougher than most.

The Golden State is beset by two record crises — a once-in-a century pandemic and the worst wildfires ever. Each may be exacerbating the other, and the worst is yet to come: The fires have already torched 2.2 million acres — more than 2% of the state — and peak burn season hasn't even begun.

Social distancing can't be the first priority for firefighters, who work in groups and come into contact with many different people. Fighting the fires has also been complicated in many areas by the early release of prisoners to avoid coronavirus transmission in jails — in previous years, inmate firefighting teams were a key force multiplier.

California is paying the price for climate change , like Australia earlier this year. Warmer weather, droughts and longer dry seasons mean the vegetation that fuels fires is more prone to bursting into flame, rapid burning and bigger blazes. While Covid-19 will one day be a bad memory, the interwoven threats looming over Californians this summer bode ill for America's most populous state.