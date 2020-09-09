A World War II veteran will get his final wish to have Juicy Fruit-themed casket

(CNN) A World War II veteran's wish to have his casket painted to resemble a pack of Juicy Fruit when he dies has been granted.

Suttie Economy, 94, told his friend Sammy Oakey, President of Oakey's Funeral Service , his last request is to have his casket painted like the iconic, yellow Wrigley's Juicy Fruit pack of gum when he passes.

A unique ask -- Oakey told Economy he would do the best he could to honor the veteran's wish when he called.

A family friend for at least 45 years, Oakey told CNN that Economy is a unique and patriotic individual known famously throughout the Roanoke, Virginia, community for handing out Juicy Fruit gum to everyone he meets.

Economy was admitted to the Salem Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Virginia three weeks ago due to a heart condition. A week later, the veteran was moved to the Virginia Veterans Care Clinic, where he currently resides with his health improving.

