Steve Nash admits to benefiting from White privilege, saying he skipped the line to get head coaching job

(CNN) Steve Nash admitted to benefiting from White privilege, saying he did "skip the line" to become an NBA head coach and acknowledged criticisms from analysts in that process.

Nash, the new head coach of the Brooklyn Nets, addressed the issue head on during his virtual introductory news conference on Wednesday.

"I have benefited from White privilege," he said. "I think, as White people, we have to understand we have a certain privilege and a benefit by the color of our skin in our communities. We have a long way to go to find equality and social and racial justice. I hope that I'm a great ally in that cause."

He continued, "We do need more diversity and more opportunities for African American coaches on staff in all capacities. The league was built through African American players, and stars have made this one of the greatest entertainment industries and businesses in sports in the world."

Last week, the Nets announced the hiring of Nash, 46, to a four-year contract as the team's new head coach. The announcement was met with some criticism, given his lack of head coaching experience and the relative dearth of minority NBA head coaches -- only five -- in a league made up predominantly of Black players. ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith called Nash's hiring "White privilege."

