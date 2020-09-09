(CNN)The long-lost paddle wheels from a steamboat shipwreck in 1819 were discovered deep in the waters of Lake Champlain in Vermont.
Avocational diver Gary Lefebvre of Colchester, Vermont was exploring the waters of Lake Champlain using a remotely operated vehicle when he spotted some wreckage off of Colchester Shoal. Lefebvre contacted the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum (LCMM), and LCMM director of research and archaeology Chris Sabick identified the wreckage as being a paddle wheel belonging to the steamboat Phoenix.
The steamboat Phoenix was a 19th century commercial vessel that caught fire and sank 201 years ago on September 4, 1819, forcing all 46 passengers and crew members to abandon ship, according to the LCMM.
Most of the passengers and crew were loaded onto small boats and taken to safety, but in the confusion, 12 people were "left behind to fend for themselves," LCMM said. The next morning, Capt. Richard Sherman and five others were rescued, but six people perished in the lake that day.
It is one of the earliest steamship wrecks in US history.
"Gary's amazing discoveries bring one of the most tragic maritime accidents in Lake Champlain's history into sharp focus in an entirely new and dramatic way," said Sabick, "They also demonstrate that Lake Champlain still has many stories to tell and archaeological mysteries we can unravel."
Lefebvre discovered a second paddle wheel in the vicinity of the first on a second trip. The paddle wheels were found approximately a mile away from the hull of the Phoenix, according to CNN affiliate WPTZ.
"I know the story of the Phoenix," Lefebvre told WPTZ. "I had no idea there was anything left of this thing."
The main hull of the Phoenix is between 60 and 110 feet below the water, and it is a popular destination for divers, according to WPTZ.
"The Phoenix is one of the earliest known steamboat wrecks in the United States, and the discovery of the well-preserved paddle wheel structures adds to the significance of this nationally significant Underwater Preserve," said Scott Dillon, senior historic preservation review coordinator for the Division for Historic Preservation.
The shipwreck of the Phoenix is listed in the National Register of Historic Places and is part of the Vermont Underwater Historic Preserves.