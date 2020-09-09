(CNN) The long-lost paddle wheels from a steamboat shipwreck in 1819 were discovered deep in the waters of Lake Champlain in Vermont.

Avocational diver Gary Lefebvre of Colchester, Vermont was exploring the waters of Lake Champlain using a remotely operated vehicle when he spotted some wreckage off of Colchester Shoal. Lefebvre contacted the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum (LCMM), and LCMM director of research and archaeology Chris Sabick identified the wreckage as being a paddle wheel belonging to the steamboat Phoenix.

The steamboat Phoenix was a 19th century commercial vessel that caught fire and sank 201 years ago on September 4, 1819, forcing all 46 passengers and crew members to abandon ship, according to the LCMM

Most of the passengers and crew were loaded onto small boats and taken to safety, but in the confusion, 12 people were "left behind to fend for themselves," LCMM said. The next morning, Capt. Richard Sherman and five others were rescued, but six people perished in the lake that day.

It is one of the earliest steamship wrecks in US history.

