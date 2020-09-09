Forrest Fenn, who sent explorers on a famed Rocky Mountain treasure hunt, dies at 90

(CNN) Forrest Fenn, whose 10-year treasure hunt inspired thousands of people to explore out West, has died, police confirmed to CNN. He was 90.

Fenn died of apparent natural causes at his home in New Mexico, Santa Fe Police Deputy Chief Ben Valdez said.

Fenn was an art and antiquities collector and Southwestern raconteur best known for hiding a treasure chest somewhere in the Rocky Mountains. He published cryptic clues 10 years ago in his autobiography, "The Thrill of the Chase," and set off a treasure hunting phenomenon.

He estimated over 350,000 people went looking for the chest along the mountainous terrain. Some people quit their jobs and devoted their days to searching for it, and a few died during their search.

Skeptics believed his treasure hunt to be a hoax until June, when Fenn announced an anonymous adventurer had finally found the bounty. Fenn shared photos to prove the treasure was real all along -- a silver chest teemed with gold, jewelry and other artifacts, believed to total over $1 million.