New Jersey teen makes portraits of Covid-19 victims

(CNN) Fifteen-year-old Hannah Ernst lost her grandfather, Calvin Schoenfeld, on May 8 to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, she is on a journey to draw victims of the virus from all around the world.

In May, the US death toll from the coronavirus had topped 100,000, according to data from John Hopkins University. Now, there are almost 200,000 deaths.

Hannah, from Parsippany, New Jersey, started noticing how callous people were on social media about the number of deaths, repeatedly emphasizing that only 1% of people die from the virus.

Her mother, Karen Ernst, was devastated by her father's unexpected passing. She said, "people just don't understand until it affects them, you know, how bad this virus actually is."

Hannah explained that she wants people to realize "it's not just numbers, it's lives that are being taken."

