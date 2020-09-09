After three days of school, some New Jersey teachers share growing list of complaints about hybrid learning model

(CNN) Three days into the new school year, and teachers in one New Jersey district already have a lot to say about the challenges of their hybrid learning model.

In a letter to the Parsippany Board of Education and Superintendent Dr. Barbara Sargent, the Parsippany-Troy Hills Education Association says that the superintendent has "established an uncreative, one-size fits-all instructional mandate that has handcuffed teachers and limited our ability to innovate."

In the 6-page letter, the union, which represents educators from all over the district, outlined anonymous grievances from frustrated teachers at 14 Parsippany schools.

From technology malfunctions to attendance issues and cleaning procedures, teachers say they have been forced into a corner with no solution in sight.

According to Parsippany-Troy Hills Township School District's return to school plan , students will be broken up into groups for one week of in-person learning followed by a week of online learning. Fridays will be fully remote so the district can sanitize for the following week.

