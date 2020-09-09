Lawmakers push to award posthumous Medal of Honor to Black World War II medic

(CNN) Army medic Cpl. Waverly Woodson Jr. is credited with saving many lives on D-Day when Allied troops landed on Omaha Beach, but a bipartisan group of lawmakers says he was not considered for the Medal of Honor because he was Black.

They're working with Woodson's widow to change that.

On June 6, 1944, Woodson received serious shrapnel wounds to his groin and back before he left his landing craft, but still spent the next 30 hours treating wounded soldiers, according to the release.

He earned a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart for his valor, but the lawmakers say that Black troops were not considered at the time for the Medal of Honor.

Van Hollen called that "a historical injustice" and a "historical wrong."

"Cpl. Waverly Woodson never received the Medal of Honor for his outstanding courage and bravery at the Battle of Normandy where he saved many of his soldiers, and he was denied that Medal of Honor because of the color of his skin," he said.

Van Hollen said he's been working to honor Woodson since 2015 but said many of the records of his heroism are gone.

President Bill Clinton awarded the Medal of Honor to seven Black soldiers in 1997. They were the first Black World War II soldiers to receive the honor. Woodson was on the shortlist to be honored then, according to the release, but was not selected because of the lack of documentation.

Woodson was 83 years old when he died in 2005.

His wife said he worked in clinical pathology for 38 years at the National Institutes of Health and that he was particularly interested in open-heart surgery.

"He was always dedicated to whatever he did, and he did a good job, but I really do feel that with the knowledge he had gone much further," she said.