Wildfires burning in the West
Looking up Columbus Avenue, the Transamerica Pyramid and Salesforce Tower are covered with smoke from wildfires late Wednesday morning on Wednesday, September 9, in San Francisco.
Visitors are seen in Dolores Park under an orange sky darkened by smoke from California wildfires in San Francisco on Wednesday.
Smoke from California wildfires hangs over the San Francisco - Oakland Bay Bridge on Wednesday.
Senior Building Inspector Bejhan Razi checks out the repairs on a lamp post clock at Miller and Throckmorton avenues in downtown Mill Valley, California, on Wednesday.
People stand in Alamo Square Park as smoke hangs over San Francisco on Wednesday.
People in San Francisco stop to take pictures of the Golden Gate Bridge as it is affected from smoke by nearby wildfires on Wednesday, September 9.
Firefighters cut defensive lines and light backfires to protect structures in Butte County, California, on September 9.
Bejhan Razi, a senior building inspector in Mill Valley, California, checks out repairs on a lamp-post clock as the sky is illuminated by nearby wildfires on September 9.
Flames shoot from a home in Butte County.
A Pacific Gas and Electric worker looks up at the advancing Creek Fire near Alder Springs, California, on Tuesday, September 8.