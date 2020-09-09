Iran court brings new charges against Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, sparking UK outrage

(CNN) The British government has condemned an Iranian court's decision to bring new charges against Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, the British-Iranian charity worker jailed on espionage charges four years ago.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested at Tehran airport in April 2016, accused by the Iranian government of working with organizations allegedly attempting to overthrow the regime -- a claim that she and her family have consistently denied. She had been visiting her parents with her young daughter from their home in the UK.

Iranian state media reported Tuesday that Zaghari-Ratcliffe and her defense lawyer were summoned to the "Branch 15" court to face new charges, but provided no further details. It remains unclear what the new charge or charges might entail.

"Iran bringing new charges against Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is indefensible and unacceptable," a spokesperson for the UK's Foreign Office said in a statement.

British lawmaker Tulip Siddiq, who represents the constituency where the family live in Britain, said Tuesday that the new trial would take place on Sunday.

