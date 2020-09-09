Microsoft’s next-generation Xbox is almost here.

The Xbox Series X, originally code-named Project Scarlett, was revealed during the Game Awards 2019. Over the past several months, Microsoft has revealed more and more about the console, including a smaller, more budget-friendly variant called the Xbox Series S. Both systems are set to offer next-generation graphics and performance, though there are some differences.

Of course, those looking to pick up the latest Xbox console will want to know what the big differences are, how the Xbox Series S stands up to the Series X and even what kind of games you can expect to play when the next generation of Xbox gaming arrives on November 10, 2020.

The $299 Xbox Series S and $499 Xbox Series X will both go up for preorder on September 22, with deliveries starting on November 10.

Everything we know about the Xbox Series X

PHOTO: XBOX

The Xbox Series X is a much different beast than you might expect from Microsoft’s Xbox systems. Its form factor alone is unlike anything the company has ever done; it’s the most powerful system in the Xbox family, and it’s poised to launch your living room gaming setup into the stratosphere. It’s succeeding the Xbox One X, which currently sits alongside the Xbox One S.

The Xbox Series X looks more like a PC gaming tower with its vertical orientation and all-black finish, but its under-the-hood specs are more impressive than its aesthetic appeal.

This powerful new console will elevate your games considerably, thanks to its custom-designed CPU, based on AMD’s Zen 2 and Radeon RDNA architecture. It’s set to bring you jaw-dropping visuals with 8K support and a frame rate up to 120 fps, ray tracing and variable refresh rate support. It’ll also utilize a solid-state drive for faster loading times, all of which puts it more in line with a higher-end gaming PC than a console.

If you’re a gamer and you’re looking for a strong console that resembles a PC more than anything, then the Series X is going to check all the boxes. Unfortunately, when it comes to additional details, Microsoft is still playing it close to the chest with the Xbox Series X, and we’ll need to wait if we want to learn more about this next-generation console.

The Xbox Series X will be up for preorder on September 22 for $499.

Everything we know about the Xbox Series S

PHOTO: MICROSOFT

The biggest difference between the Xbox Series S and its bigger brother, the Xbox Series X, all comes down to what you’re looking to get out of your rmoney. For the average user, the all-digital Xbox Series S will probably be more than enough to satiate your daily gaming needs. With a 512GB custom SSD and full support for the Xbox Series X lineup of games, the Series S will bring quite a lot to the table for its $299 price tag.

Much like the Series X, the Xbox Series S is designed to take full advantage of next-gen technology. Faster loading times, instant game switching and support for up to 1440p resolution at 120 fps, the Series S is the definition of dynamite in a small package. Unlike the Xbox Series X, which supports up to 8K resolution, the Series S will only offer 4K upscaling and video playback, which are probably a big part of the reason it’s going to be available for so much cheaper. On top of internal differences, the Series S is also sporting a much more contemporary design versus the Series X, with the console looking more like its predecessors than the Series X does.

There’s still a lot of unknowns here, though, and we can expect Microsoft to share more goodies about the internal tech as we get closer to the launch of the next-generation of Xbox consoles.

Pricing options

PHOTO: Microsoft

Before we dive much deeper, let’s talk about pricing options.

Officially revealed on September 8, 2020, the Xbox Series S is a $299 next-gen Xbox. It’s an all-digital console that sports a 512GB custom SSD and all the goodness you’d expect from the latest Xbox consoles, including support for up to 1440p resolution at 120 Hz. Not much is known about the actual internal specs of the Series S thus far, though we’re sure it will probably use systems similar to that of the Xbox Series X.

The Xbox Series X will cost $499 and goes up for preorder on September 22, the same day as preorders for the Series S. Both consoles are currently set to arrive on November 10, 2020, just nine days before one of the most anticipated titles of the year, Cyberpunk 2077.

Most anticipated Xbox Series X and Series S games

PHOTO: MICROSOFT

This past generation of gaming has been defined by some true masterpieces, but the outlook for the new Xbox consoles is already squaring up nicely. With some delightful-looking first-party games as well as a mix of third-party titles, the Xbox Series X and Series S will offer plenty of great games for you to dive into.

Xbox players will no doubt recognize Master Chief, one of gaming’s most iconic characters. With a storied past of sequels and spin-offs, the Halo series will continue on the new Xbox consoles with Halo Infinite. With new features like the grappling hook and what appears to be an open-world map, the next chapter of Master Chief’s story will arrive on Xbox Series X and Series S in 2021.

Every now and then we see some great little gems in the gaming world that tackle things like mental illness and other important topics with a precise and understanding hand. Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice took players into a demonic world full of voices, dangerous enemies and some of the best sound design of the last generation of games. Now developer Ninja Theory is looking to up the ante with the next chapter in the series, titled Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2. No release date is currently known, but it’s sure to be a big win for the console when it does arrive.

If you walk up to anybody on the street and ask them what the biggest game of the year is, you’re probably going to hear Cyberpunk 2077 quite a lot. After scoring a massive hit with The Witcher 3, CD Projekt Red is back in the trenches with a brand-new adventure that’s set to arrive this November. The game is coming to current-gen consoles, but the Xbox Series S and Series X will no doubt offer a much higher fidelity experience than the current Xbox systems.

Of course, there are still plenty of other games set to arrive on the new Xbox consoles, including The Medium, Outriders, a new reboot of the Fable series, State of Decay 3 and many, many more.

Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5 and former Xbox consoles

When it comes to choosing the right next-gen console, you’re going to want to be sure that you’re making the right decision. While there are some minor internal differences, a lot of the decision between the Xbox Series X (or Series S) and the PlayStation 5 will come down to what you’re expecting out of the console.

When it comes to sheer power, the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 will run about the same clock speeds and offer very similar internals. The Series S mostly offers the same internals as the more powerful Xbox, though there are some minor differences like the size of the solid-state drive and the lack of 8K support in the Series S.

Like the Xbox Series X, the PlayStation 5 will offer support up to 8K resolution and up to 120 fps. Both consoles feature a custom Zen 2 chip, though the Series X runs slightly faster at 3.8 GHz compared to the PS5’s 3.5 GHz. It really isn’t that huge of a difference number-wise, but it could prove to be quite a gap once games start releasing and consumers get their hands on the product. Both consoles will offer the same amount of RAM, and even feature similar custom solid-state drives, though the Series X does sport a larger one at 1TB versus the 812GB in the PS5. The Series S will come with a 512GB SSD, making it the smallest offering of the three.

When it comes to the previous generation of Xbox consoles, there’s really no comparison. Both the Series S and Series X will be leaps and bounds ahead of the past generation, making either purchase a massive upgrade.

Since both the new Xbox consoles and the PlayStation 5 offer a nearly similar setup, choosing which one is right for you all comes down to determining which best fits the games you want, and who you want to play with. There are a lot of great exclusives planned for both the Xbox and PlayStation consoles in the next generation, so we’d definitely recommend checking those out before making a decision.

Xbox Series X or Series S preorders

Microsoft is kicking off preorders for both the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X on September 22. The Series S will be available for $299, and the Series X will be available for $499. Both will start to ship on November 10, 2020, with first preorders arriving the same day.