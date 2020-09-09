Originally a Korean beauty trend, sheet masks have made their way to the US, where fans (including a celeb cult following) love the way the wet paper face masks, often made of bamboo, fiber or cotton, deliver soothing ingredients to the skin.

Sheet masks work by creating a barrier that prevents the ingredients (such as antioxidants, vitamins or amino acids) from evaporating. This intensifies their delivery of promised skin benefits, whether that’s hydration or brightening. Typically left on for 10 to 30 minutes and used without rinsing, they’re quick and convenient. Since they come packaged in individual packets, they’re a go-to for travel, especially for fighting dryness on long flights.

The good news is sheet masks are available at a range of price points, great for a quick hydrating pick-me-up and an easy splurge. We’ve rounded up our faves for hydration, anti-aging and brightening that you can buy on Amazon right now. So go ahead and treat yourself!

Best Korean sheet masks

Viva Naturals Sheet Masks ($21.95 for an 8-pack; amazon.com)

This eight-pack of face masks from Viva Naturals contains a variety of options that are thicker and more saturated than your standard sheet mask, ensuring you get a spa-like experience every time you apply. This pack comes with different kinds of masks to help brighten, soothe and revitalize your skin, plus they’re all made with a blend of collagen and hyaluronic acid to give your face an extra dose of moisture.

Mediheal X BTS Facial Mask Sheet Special Set ($20.80 for a 10-pack; amazon.com)

BTS fans, this one is for you. The K-pop sensation has partnered with Mediheal to create this face mask set that not only includes 10 face masks but also 14 photocards of the band. Aside from the bonus BTS merch, this set of masks is aimed to help hydrate and moisturize your face, while there are separate packs that have masks designed to help with skin soothing and creating a moisture barrier.

Dermal Collagen Essence Full Face Facial Mask Sheets ($13.99 for a 24-pack; amazon.com)

One of the widest-ranging options we have on this list, the pack from Dermal has an astounding 24 different sheet masks to try. If you want to try anything and everything when it comes to face masks, this is the pick for you. The masks feature a variety of ingredients from wine, rose, royal jelly and red ginseng to cucumber, charcoal, aloe and bamboo.

Glam Up Facial Sheet Masks ($9.88 for a 12-pack; amazon.com)

This sheet mask pack from Glam Up gives you 12 different masks to try, each with a different key ingredient and benefit. From avocado for moisture to pomegranate for firmness, there are plenty of ways to pamper yourself with this variety pack. These masks are developed and made in Korea, plus they are cruelty-free certified by Leaping Bunny.

Ballon Blanc Therapy Face Facial Masks Sheet ($6.97 for a 6-pack; amazon.com)

This pack from Ballon Blanc includes six sheet masks with different benefits, including pore care, moisturization, skin elasticity and more. The masks are made of tencel-cupra sheets, which means higher absorption rates and better adhesion on your skin. These masks have over 1,000 reviews with an average rating of 4.5 stars, so you know they’ll work, plus they’re one of the cheapest options on our list.

I Dew Care Let’s Get Sheet Faced Face Sheet Mask Pack ($29 for a 14-pack; amazon.com)

These face masks come in a 14-pack, so they’ll last you awhile (or you can have two weeks of nonstop luxury, up to you). The pack contains six different types of masks, ranging from hydrating and calming ones to sheet masks that tighten the looks of pores. Each one is made from eucalyptus fibers that are gentle enough to use on your face every day. Key ingredients include lotus flower, citrus lime, tea tree and olive, so you’ll get a wide variety of benefits as you pamper yourself through the pack.

Hydrating sheet masks

Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mask ($12; amazon.com)

A Japanese skin care favorite, Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mask uses a blend of lightweight rice oil, essential fatty acids and vitamin E to leave skin luminous and dewy. The mask itself is made with ultrafine microfibers that deliver serum into the skin for an added hydration boost.

Tonymoly I’m Real Hydrating Mask Sheet ($3; amazon.com)

Infused with relaxing lavender and flower extracts, Tonymoly I’m Real Hydrating Mask Sheet is an affordable option that’s suitable for even the most sensitive skin types. The three-layer pulp sheet from this popular Korean brand easily stays in place for the recommended 20 to 30 minutes, making it a great travel pick.

SK-II Facial Treatment Mask ($13.99, originally $17; amazon.com)

The sheet mask with an A-list following (Gigi Hadid and Gwyneth Paltrow are fans), SK-II Facial Treatment Mask isn’t cheap but might be worth the splurge. It uses Pitera, a natural byproduct of yeast fermentation that contains a host of amino acids, minerals and vitamins, leaving your skin radiant and supple.

Peach & Lily Good Skin Day Drench + Nourish Face Mask ($19.99; amazon.com)

Free of synthetic ingredients, alcohol and dyes, Peach & Lily Good Skin Day Drench + Nourish Face Mask contains hyaluronic acid, one of the gold standards in ingredients when it comes to providing moisture to the skin. Other hydrating ingredients include avocado, olive oil and algae.

Anti-aging sheet masks

Orgaid Organic Sheet Masks ($22 for a 4-pack; amazon.com)

If organic ingredients are important to you, you need to get Orgaid Organic Sheet Masks on your radar. These masks contains hyaluronic acid, vitamin B3 and organic botanicals to visibly reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles, and they’re free of parabens, alcohols and sulfates.

Eve Hansen Collagen-Boosting Sheet Masks ($20.98 for a 5-pack; amazon.com)

The Eve Hansen Collagen-Boosting Sheet Masks work to stimulate collagen in the skin through nourishing ingredients such as blueberry, spinach and tangerine extracts as well as hyaluronic acid. By repairing the skin and boosting hydration, they’ll make skin look firmer and more toned.

Brightening sheet masks

Rael Bamboo Vitamin C Face Masks ($14.99 for a 5-pack; amazon.com)

Made with natural bamboo yarn, the Rael Bamboo Vitamin C Face Masks deliver vitamin C and natural antioxidant-rich fruit ingredients, such as pomegranate and mulberry, for a youthful glow.

Facetory Glow Baby Glow Sheet Masks ($13.21 for a 10-pack; amazon.com)

Packed with niacinamide (a form of vitamin B3) to treat hyperpigmentation and centella asiatica extract to fight inflammation, the Facetory Glow Baby Glow Sheet Masks use a two-hit process to really boost skin’s natural glow while being gentle enough for sensitive skin.