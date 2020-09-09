Away’s line of luxe yet accessible carry-ons, luggage and travel accessories has gotten a ton of praise since the company burst onto Instagram in 2015. While the pieces tend to be on the pricey side, fans of the brand say the durability, organization and, yes, minimalist good looks set it apart from the rest.

Even though not many of us might be traveling right now, it’s not a bad time to invest in a suitcase if you could use a new one, especially since Away is having its first-ever sale. Away’s “We’re Having a Sale” sale starts September 9, and shoppers can take 15%, 30% or 50% off all products, from the iconic The Bigger Carry-On (including the edition with a battery), The Large checked bag, The Backpack and Away’s chic travel totes.

The Bigger Carry-On (starting at $122, originally starting at $245; awaytravel.com)

The Bigger Carry-On PHOTO: Away

One of Away’s most famous products, this durable carry-on has four smooth spinner wheels (that even glide on cobblestone), a fairly indestructible hard shell and some useful interior organization, including a suitcase divider with a ton of handy pockets. It’s designed to fit the luggage sizers airlines actually use, which are sneakily a bit bigger than the state restrictions (though try this at your own risk!). The finishing touches included are also great, including a zip-around bag perfect for travel essentials, a laundry bag, a dust bag for when your suitcase is in storage and even a little sponge to get scratches off after a rough trip. For the nonbattery edition, the navy, blue, cherry, asphalt, coast and blush colorways are all 30% off at $171 instead of $245 during the sale, while jewel blue, brick, sand and peak are 50% off, starting at $122 instead of $245.

The Backpack (starting at $97, originally $195; awaytravel.com)

The Backpack PHOTO: Away

It’s not all suitcases with Away: The Backpack is exactly what it sounds like, but it has some hidden organization perks that really set it apart. Made from water-resistant nylon so you can stress less about your gear in a rain shower, this travel backpack is great for everyday too. Take 15% off in sea green (now $165 instead of $195) and 50% off in black, navy, asphalt, green, coast and sand for a total of $97 instead of $195.

The Bigger Carry-On With Battery (starting at $122, originally starting at $245; awaytravel.com)

The Bigger Carry-On With Battery PHOTO: Away

Taking everything fantastic about The Bigger Carry-On and adding a slot for a removable charger to keep your phone or other USB-charging electronics juiced up on the go, The Bigger Carry-On With Battery levels up the original with its technical prowess. The included battery will charge an iPhone about five times, and it’s easy to take with you if you head out and about for a day of sightseeing too. Originally selling starting at $245, the suitcase is for sale in three tiers during the sale: At 15% off, or $208, are the black, plum, sea green, canary and green colorways; at 30% off, or $171, are the navy, cherry, asphalt, coast, blue and blush colorways; and at 50% off, or $122, are the brick, white and sand colorways, while the peak color is a little pricier at $147.

The Latitude Tote ($122, originally $245; awaytravel.com)

The Latitude Tote PHOTO: Away

For an all-day, go-everywhere tote you definitely don’t need to wait for a vacation to use, Away’s Latitude Tote is made from smooth leather and has an interior to fit everything you need for the day, from your laptop (up to 15 inches) to a change of clothes. When you do travel again, there’s a removable strap that attaches the bag to any of your other Away luggage. If you’d prefer a longer versus wider shape, the elegant leather Longitude Tote is also on sale for 50% off ($122 instead of $245).

The Large (starting at $147, originally starting at $295; awaytravel.com)

The Large PHOTO: Away

Sometimes you need to take a little more with you than a carry-on allows, and for those trips is Away’s The Large checked bag. Take 15% off the black, plum, sea green, canary and green colorways ($250 instead of $295); 30% off the navy, blue, cherry, asphalt, coast and blush colors ($206 instead of $295); and 50% off the rest in brick, white and amber (starting at $147 instead of $295).

The Weekender in Canvas (starting at $122.50, originally $245; awaytravel.com)

The Weekender in Canvas PHOTO: Away

Consider this your new favorite weekend companion: Made from sturdy canvas, it has a shoe compartment so dirty soles aren’t mingling with clean shirts, a 15-inch laptop sleeve so you don’t have to bring another laptop bag and a sleeve that’ll slip over the handles of Away’s rolling luggage. Black, olive and natural colorways are all 50% off during the sale.

The Carry-On (starting at $112, originally starting at $225; awaytravel.com)

The Carry-On PHOTO: Away

Thanks to seriously clever organization, Away’s smallest rolling suitcase packs a surprising amount of storage into its volume. And while you’ll definitely have no issues getting this into the truck of a car for a road trip, it also fits within the carry-on restrictions of most airlines (including the super strict budget ones like Ryanair). The biggest discount at 50% off is available for the jewel blue, minted, mirror, brick, sand and white colorways. The navy, cherry, asphalt, coast, blush and violet colorways are marked down 30% off to $157 instead of $225, and the black, plum, green and canary colorways are marked 15% off at $191 instead of $245.

