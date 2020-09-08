University of Wisconsin-Madison restricts students' movement for the next two weeks as Covid-19 cases rise

(CNN) The University of Wisconsin-Madison is directing all undergraduate students to restrict their movements for the next two weeks in an attempt to reverse a recent rise in Covid-19 cases.

In a memo to students, faculty and staff on Monday, Chancellor Rebecca Blank called on students to severely limit in-person interactions and stay in their residences except for essential activities.

The order went into effect Monday at 5 p.m. and last until that time on September 21.

"We've reached the point where we need to quickly flatten the curve of infection, or we will lose the opportunity to have campus open to students this semester, which we know many students truly want," Blank wrote.

Cases have been rising for the past week