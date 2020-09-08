(CNN) A Houston resident was accused of interrupting a virtual University of Houston lecture with a bomb threat and by proclaiming his association to ISIS, the US Attorney's Office of the Southern District of Texas said Tuesday.

Ibraheem Ahmed Al Bayati was arrested on September 4 for making threats or conveying false information to destroy by means of fire or explosives and making a threat over interstate commerce charges.

Al Bayati, 19, allegedly interrupted a lecture on Zoom, a video conferencing app, on September 2 saying, "what does any of this have to do with the fact that UH is about to get bombed in a few days?" prosecutors said.

Al Bayati then repeated an Arabic phrase meaning "Islamic State will remain" before leaving the call that caused the students to gasp, prosecutors said.

A spokesman from the University of Houston told CNN in a statement on Tuesday that Al Bayati was never enrolled as a student and "in most instances of ' Zoombombing ,' meeting login information was compromised -- a student shared the online class link with Al Bayati."

Read More