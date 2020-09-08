2 people were arrested after violent clashes between Trump supporters and counter-protesters in Oregon

(CNN) Two people were arrested following violent clashes between President Trump supporters and counter-protesters in Salem, the Oregon State Police said in a news release.

The incident took place Monday afternoon at an American Lives Matter rally and march outside of the Oregon State Capitol in Salem. It comes after Portland, just 45 miles away, marked its 100th consecutive night of protests since George Floyd's death in May. For months, thousands have taken to Portland's streets echoing cries made all across the country -- demanding an end to police brutality and systemic racism. The demonstrations were reignited following the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last month.

On Monday, a CNN reporter saw hundreds of cars and truck loads of Trump supporters gathered in Oregon City for a Labor Day caravan waving flags, honking horns and squealing tires in burnouts. Several of those participants later trickled into the Salem rally.

The caravan -- which was promoted by a Facebook group called "Oregon for Trump 2020" -- comes more than a week after another pro-Trump caravan descended on downtown Portland. Those crowds clashed with Black Lives Matter protesters.

