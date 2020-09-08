An Oregon family ran out of gas while trying to flee from a wildfire

The Hargett family from Gladstone, outside of Portland, arrived to the campgrounds on Monday with their boat. A trip that was supposed to be relaxing quickly took a turn for the worst as they received evacuation orders around 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

Allison Hargett told CNN her family loaded in their vehicle with the boat to tow and fled the area as the wildfire loomed. Their friends also evacuated in their own vehicle ahead of them, she said.

As the Hargetts were fleeing, an orange glow could be seen peeking through the tall trees and red embers floated around them like snowflakes. As they entered Mills City, which is also under evacuation orders, their vehicle ran out of gas.

"(Our friends) were in front of us and saw that we pulled over and turned around, tossed their stuff in the back seat and told us to get in and let's go," Allison told CNN on Tuesday.

The family had to ditch their vehicle and boat in a store parking lot to assure their safety so they could continue to evacuate.

"We completely ran out of gas and would've been stranded," she said. "They saved us."

As they were driving through the area, Allison recorded videos of the flames seen illuminating the road. At one point, her daughter asked if they were going to be OK, as Adamma Dye calmly assured her they would be.

The family and their friends safely made it back home, Allison told CNN. They are unsure if their vehicle and boat are still there in one piece or if the fire consumed them.

"We are also devastated to lose our vehicle and boat ... but we are OK at least."