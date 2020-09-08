Olympian Kerri Walsh Jennings says she didn't wear mask to store in 'exercise of being brave'

(CNN) Three-time Olympic volleyball gold medalist Kerri Walsh Jennings took to social media to take a stand against wearing masks.

Jennings, who is one of the most dominant volleyball players to ever compete, posted on Instagram that she went grocery shopping without a mask and called it "a little exercise in being brave."

Jennings has recently announced that she is leaving her home in California -- the state now leading the country with at least 741,726 Covid-19 cases. California has a statewide face mask mandate, which has been in effect since June 18.

"I went shopping without a mask on & this is why," Jennings wrote on Instagram. "I read a quote the other day that shook me - - THIS HAS NOT BEEN ENFORCED, IT'S BEEN CONSENTED TO."

Jennings said that statement "woke me up," and that she wanted to stand up for her rights and freedoms without being reckless or putting others in danger.