Olympian Kerri Walsh Jennings apologizes for Instagram post saying she bravely went shopping with no mask

(CNN) Three-time Olympic volleyball gold medalist Kerri Walsh Jennings is facing a wave of criticism after she said she went to the grocery store without a mask.

Jennings, who is one of the most dominant volleyball players to ever compete, posted on Instagram that she went shopping without a face covering and called it "a little exercise in being brave."

"I went shopping without a mask on & this is why," Jennings wrote on Instagram. "I read a quote the other day that shook me - - THIS HAS NOT BEEN ENFORCED, IT'S BEEN CONSENTED TO."

Jennings said that statement "woke me up," and that she wanted to stand up for her rights and freedoms without being reckless or putting others in danger.

A representative for Jennings did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNN.