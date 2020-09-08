Denver Broncos will allow a limited number of fans, joining several NFL teams in welcoming spectators

(CNN) The Denver Broncos announced Tuesday that a limited number of fan can attend home games at Empower Field at Mile High beginning with their second home game on September 27.

Initially, attendance will be capped at 5,700 fans, which is roughly 7.5% of the stadium's capacity of 76,125.

The Broncos join six other NFL teams that are allowing spectators. Each team has its own capacity limits in place, and some have different start dates for when fans will be allowed into the stadium for games. The other teams are the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, and Miami Dolphins.

All current Broncos season ticket holders will automatically be entered into a weighted lottery based on priority number for single-game tickets and parking passes with an on-sale date within the next week, according to the team. Seats will be sold online in groups of one to six tickets.

Fans will be separated into sections to limit exposure between fans. The sections will have a maximum of 175 people in accordance with the outdoor event guidance. Each group of fans will be asked to use concession and restroom areas located closest to their section.

