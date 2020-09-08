An 8-year-old girl killed in a drive-by shooting was one of 53 people shot in Chicago over holiday weekend

(CNN) An 8-year-old girl was among at least 53 people shot during a violent holiday weekend in Chicago, according to police officials.

The girl was killed Monday evening after gunshots were fired into an SUV she was traveling in, Chicago Police Chief of Operations Brian McDermott said during a press conference Monday night.

"I am saddened and angered that another child has lost their life to gun violence in the city of Chicago," McDermott said.

An unknown vehicle pulled up beside her at a stop light and shot into the car as the light turned green, he explained.

