Cat owners fall in one of five categories, researchers say. Which one are you?

(CNN) If you have a cat, you may fall in one of five categories ranging from "conscientious caretaker" to "tolerant guardian," according to researchers at the University of Exeter in England.

Domestic cats fall on a spectrum based on their proclivity to hunting and roaming and the supervision levels of their owners can affect how the feline pets interact with their surrounding environments.

Whereas some owners embrace the more wild tendencies of their cats and allow them the space to roam outdoors, others prefer raising house cats, keeping their furry friends inside and under supervision. Depending on where in this spectrum, you may be a "conscientious caretakers" or a "freedom defender."

These groupings were determined as part of the Exeter team's ongoing research project "Cats, Cat Owners and Wildlife" which aims to identify ways for owners to manage their cats while reducing wildlife killing. In the UK, where the ongoing study is being conducted, there are upwards of 10 million domestic cats by some estimates. While a large cat population is not inherently negative, these distinctly independent pets can create risks for themselves and smaller animals in their path.

"I think normally it's framed as a debate between cat owners or cat advocates and conservationists, particularly bird conservationists," says Sarah Crowley, an anthrozoologist based in Exeter's Centre for Geography and Environmental Science (CGES). Anthrozoologists study the interactions between humans and other animals.

